Jazz Night at the Ozark with the History Museum

Join the History Museum for it's annual "Jazz Night at the Ozark," featuring the Bud Nicholls Big Band!

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23rd from 7:00-10:00pm at the History Museum. Tickets are $25/person, $22/members. You can purchase tickets at the door but it is recommended you purchase them in advance to reserve a spot. The night will also feature a cash bar and food wagon.

History Museum Director Jim Meinert says the event has been going on for about 10 years, and provides folks who have never visited the Museum to learn more about it while experiencing timeless music. Speaking of the music, band director Bud Nicholls says his 17-piece band will feature a variety of swing music that folks simply don't hear any more.

For more information, visit the History Museum's website or call at 406-452-3462