What is happening to Browning?

What is happening to the town of Browning?

According to Tribal Chairman Harry Barns, Browning doesn't exist anymore as a town. Here is a little history, in 20-15 the Browning City Council announced they were bankrupt. Then in 2016 they closed the city office.

Barns said the tribe is absorbing the town. The Blackfeet Tribe will maintain things like water services and snow removal. According to Barns, this a settlement between the tribe and the town of Browning, because of a lawsuit over the ownership of water rights . The tribe sued the town for nearly three million dollars.

Lewis and Clark County District Judge James Reynolds approved the settlement. The tribe will now get the town's assets.

"Quite honestly there's not a whole lot left. We have a utility building that might have some equipment in it we have thee dog pound, which by the way doesn't have any dogs a recycling center, city hall will be bought by SEI corporation," said Barns.

Barns said not much will change for the people who live there or for the businesses. Almost 90 percent of the residents in Browning are from the Blackfeet Nation.

He added according to State Law if a town's council doesn't meet in two years it dissolves. Which means by February 2018 the town will be a town no more.