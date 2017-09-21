911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. Here is a summary of the document:

9:49 pm: Person trying to get in the back door.

9:50 pm: 2 males heading westbound in an alley

9:51 pm: One is possibly Jordan Addison, the other is a bald male, both in dark clothing

9:54 pm:On bikes

9:55 pm: Southwest across parking lot

10:04 pm: The document says they contacted a witness "who stated that some guys he knew from the skatepark had come up to him while he was outside and were hanging out with him -- the witness stated that it was awkward so he told them he was going to go in and make a pizza -- They followed him to the house, then the witness' mom came out and told them to leave -- the witness appeared to by not telling me the whole truth as to what was going on -- I advised the witness to call back if they returned"

11:09 pm: A witness called and said Jordan Addison is back in the area and was last seen riding his bike Northbound on 30 Street North and 7 Avenue North. He rode at the witness on a bike and the witness says he "clipped" him.

11:33 pm: Running Westbound

11:33 pm: Northbound 31st Street.

11:34 pm: Eastbound 9th Avenue North.

11:35 pm: 3100 9th Avenue North, then 3100 10th Avenue North.

11:37 pm: Shots fired

11:37 pm: Request Medical

11:38 pm: Suspect hit in neck

11:46 pm: Addison, Thomas Jordan

From there, they sent in a request for deputies to assist in securing the area, checking the streets and houses in the area, and blocking traffic so they could process the scene.

An officer involved shooting left one man dead in Great Falls.

On September 11th, Great Falls Police responded to a burglary call on the 3100 block of 9th avenue north. According to a neighbor Bob McNamee there were two gun shots. Shortly after-wards more officers arrived on the scene. He said they were still there the next morning when he was leaving for work.



"That's when I noticed the police tape up and down my alley and there were red flags marking different activity they were monitoring and cataloging," said McNamee.

Chief David Bowen spoke out regarding the incident stating all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Division of Criminal Investigation continues their work.

“This is a difficult time for officers involved as well as our entire agency. I want them and their families to know how much that I support them,” Chief Bowen said.

“Taking a human life is something that we in law enforcement hope that we're never forced to do. However, sometimes when protecting others this becomes necessary.”

The Fergus County Coroner released the name of the suspect, 25-year-old Thomas Jordan Addison of Great Falls who died on the scene.

The officers involved were identified by The Cascade County Attorney's Office as Master Police Officer Tad Kimmet and Senior Police Officer Adam Stergionis.

Master Police Officer Tad Kimmet has been with the Great Falls Police Department since January 2, 2008. Senior Police Officer Adam Stergionis has been with GFPD since September 9, 2015.

According to a press release from the Cascade County Attorney's Office, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations is handling the case and has not yet concluded their investigation.