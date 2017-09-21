Gas prices rising across the country - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Gas prices rising across the country

Gas prices are rising across the country, and especially during and after natural disasters like hurricanes.

 We researched this all day and spoke with BP and Exxon Mobil earlier and they pointed me in the direction of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturer. After repeated phone calls and an email, they never got back to us but after doing some research, We found there are a few reasons why our gas prices have gone up here in the treasure state.

One of the reasons is the supply. With multiple oil rigs that were forced to halt production because of the hurricanes, our supply dropped. Therefore, prices rose. In addition, those storms prevented companies from transporting the oil they were able to get. Next, there is usually a 15 cent premium during the summer months anyway, because of the higher demand for gas with summer travel.

Yet despite this logic, some folks to spoke to are still upset about the prices.

“I feel bad for the stuff that has been going on down south. You know, Texas and Florida, but I feel it's not right because they tax us on everything else, and to me that's wrong” says Ryan Rigsby Sr.

One other reason gas prices go up by the end of summer. It's maintenance season for all of the pipe lines, refineries, and oil rigs, meaning production and transportation is slowed.

After seeing a very active hurricane season and the demand for gas being up, the whole country will be feeling the effects of gas prices being on the rise for a while.

