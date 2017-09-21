Gas prices rising across the country

After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened.
The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living where the devastation took place.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
Montana's legislators are finding common ground... over mermen.
Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
