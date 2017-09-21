Helena man gets 10 years for child pornography

29-year-old Domenick James Howard of Helena was sentenced Thursday in federal court for possession of child pornography. According to the Department of Justice, Howard entered a guilty plea on May 31st. This, after Howard was arrested for a probation violation in April of 2016. At that time, his electronic devices were seized and searched. Examiners state they found image and video files depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. At least one file showed images of a female under the age of 12 involved in a sexual act with an adult male.

According to the DOJ, Howard has a history of related offenses. He had previously been convicted of a sex offense against a child in November of 2012 out of Ravalli County. He was conditionally released in December of 2014.

Howard has now been sentenced to ten years in prison, and following his release will be subject to lifetime supervised release.