Now Hiring! Montana politicians talk Mermen

By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
As many have come to learn politicians interacting on Twitter is really a thing.

But, what happens when an elected official has a lead on a job opening and suggests others should apply?

That’s what happened today when a couple of Montana’s delegates began tweeting about the Sip ‘n Dip hiring Mermen.

"It’s nice to know that our elected politicians still have a sense of humor,” Sip ‘n Dip General Manager Sandra Thares said.

“So I guess kudos to them for everything they deal with they can laugh at themselves."

Today a handful of Montana delegates tweeted back and forth after learning the world famous Sip ‘n Dip was looking for a few good mermen.

"Anytime that we advertise that we're hiring for mermen, which we actually are hiring for Mermen, its a legitimate deal,” Thares said.

Thares says they get all kinds of crazy stuff on social media about the Sip ‘n Dip, but the fact these guys stepped in today made it fun.  

The Twitter beef started last nigh when Sen. Tester re-tweeted the Sip ‘N Dips now hiring post. In the tweet, he asked Gov. Bullock if he’d be free for an audition.

"Governor Bullock tagged Tim Fox. Tim Fox tagged Sen. Daines, and then I believe Sen. Daines tagged Ryan Zinke,” Thares said.

So, what if one of Montana’s elected officials showed up for an interview? Thares says she always has a tail they can borrow if they want to come swim.

