MSU-Northern Volleyball Defeats University of Providence

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Lady Argo volleyball continues to be in a funk that started about halfway through its match against Montana Western exactly one week ago. UP's hitting started to rebound but the rest of the team's game was out of sorts in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-23) loss to Montana State University - Northern.

UP went with a new starting lineup for the match, starting five freshmen and transfer junior Melissa Gonzalez. The new faces didn't bring new results, and the first set was by far the worst for the Lady Argos with a hitting percentage of -.032.

The team's offense improved through the rest of the match and freshman middle blocker Ember Schwidt, who played three sets in a match for the first time in her collegiate career, put in some valuable minutes with 5 kills and 2 block assists.

The most consistent part of the team's game all year, blocking, went missing in the loss. The Lady Argos had a season low 4 total blocks.

UP is not on a four game losing streak and the team's record falls to 13-7 with the loss. Next will be a home match against Carroll College on Saturday, September 23 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy: University of Providence Athletics