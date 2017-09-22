Volunteers wanted for Fall Family Fest - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Volunteers wanted for Fall Family Fest

Posted: Updated:

Giant Springs State Park is searching for volunteers to help with this year's Fall Family Fest taking place on Saturday, October 14th from 1 pm until 4 pm at the Heritage Picnic Area. Call 727-1212 to volunteer and they will explain what each activity will entail. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Now Hiring! Montana politicians talk Mermen

    Now Hiring! Montana politicians talk Mermen

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-09-22 05:03:24 GMT

    As many have come to learn politicians interacting on Twitter is really a thing. But, what happens when an elected official has a lead on a job opening and suggests others should apply? 

    As many have come to learn politicians interacting on Twitter is really a thing. But, what happens when an elected official has a lead on a job opening and suggests others should apply? 

  • Sears Hometown Store Re-Opens

    Sears Hometown Store Re-Opens

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:48:44 GMT

    After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened. 

    After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened. 

  • 911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:54:24 GMT

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

  • Gas prices rising across the country

    Gas prices rising across the country

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-09-22 02:17:21 GMT
    Gas prices are rising across the country, and especially during and after natural disasters like hurricanes.  We researched this all day and spoke with BP and Exxon Mobil earlier and they pointed me in the direction of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturer. After repeated phone calls and an email, they never got back to us but after doing some research, We found there are a few reasons why our gas prices have gone up here in the treasure state. One of the reasons i...
    Gas prices are rising across the country, and especially during and after natural disasters like hurricanes.  We researched this all day and spoke with BP and Exxon Mobil earlier and they pointed me in the direction of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturer. After repeated phone calls and an email, they never got back to us but after doing some research, We found there are a few reasons why our gas prices have gone up here in the treasure state. One of the reasons i...

  • Mexico City earthquake impacts local Pastor

    Mexico City earthquake impacts local Pastor

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:39:31 GMT

    The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living  where the devastation took place.

    The impact of Mexico City’s earthquake has one man in Great Falls a little shaken up. Pastor Steven Schlund of Peace Lutheran Church has three family members currently living  where the devastation took place.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.