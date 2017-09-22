Applestem opening postponed

If you were set to head to the Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch outside of Vaughn, there’s been a change in plans due to weather. Originally, they were scheduled to open tomorrow from1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

However, Owner Lonie Blackman says the weather has forced them to postpone the opening until next weekend. She says previous year’s weather had been a factor in their opening weekend, so they were prepared.

They plan to be officially open next Friday, September 29th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is free for those under five and $9 for five and up.