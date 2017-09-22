Petsch, Kaufman Dominate in Cross Country Meet - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Petsch, Kaufman Dominate in Cross Country Meet

Posted: Updated:

Results courtesy of the University of Providence Athletics Department.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.