Trump: "We can't have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place"

By Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's campaign trip to Alabama (all times local):
    
8:25 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is lashing out at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally speech in Alabama.
    
Trump says during a rally for Sen. Luther Strange that "We can't have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place."
    
He also says "Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago" by previous presidents.
    
Trump and Kim have been trading barbs.
    
Kim earlier this week called Trump "deranged" and said he would "pay dearly" for his threats.
    
Trump delivered a combative speech Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly, where he mocked Kim as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission." Trump also told the U.N. that if "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."
    
___
    
8:15 p.m.
    
Sen. Luther Strange is pushing back against critics who say President Donald Trump has lost touch with his base because he is supporting the establishment favorite in Alabama's Republican runoff election.
    
Strange asks the audience as he kicks off a joint rally with the president in Alabama, "Is he out of touch?"
    
The audience is yelling no in response.
    
Strange is also praising the president, saying he's bringing jobs back to the United States.
    
Strange says of Trump, "He knows I've got his back."
    
Trump is in Huntsville campaigning for Strange, who was appointed in February to temporarily fill the seat that opened up when Jeff Sessions became attorney general.
    
Strange is locked in a tight race with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.
    
___
    
6 p.m.
    
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is praising Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore just hours before President Donald Trump is set to headline a campaign rally for Moore's rival.
    
But a close confidant says it's not an endorsement.
    
In a statement released by Moore's campaign, Carson praises the former judge as a "fine man of proven character and integrity."
    
Carson also says he wishes Moore well and hopes everyone will vote Tuesday.
    
Carson's move puts him at odds with Trump, who is supporting the establishment-backed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in the Republican runoff election.
    
But Carson confidant Armstrong Williams insists the praise is not an endorsement. He says Carson and Moore are longtime friends.
    
__
    
5:50 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is plunging into a Republican runoff election in Alabama that may prove an early test of how much sway he has over his base.
    
The president was flying to Huntsville, Alabama, Friday to stump for an establishment-backed incumbent over an upstart favored by many of his supporters, including former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.
    
Trump will headline a rally for Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed in February to temporarily fill the seat that opened up when Jeff Sessions became attorney general.
    
Trump tweeted Friday morning: "Luther Strange has gained mightily since my endorsement, but will be very close. He loves Alabama, and so do I!"

