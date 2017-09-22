What Great Falls need to be number one - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

What Great Falls need to be number one

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Over the last year the city has brought in more businesses, like Walmart, Teriyaki Madness and even boosting up the West Bank area.
In the meantime mom and pop stores are losing money and slowly shutting their doors. Brett Doney, president of the great falls development authority says there's ways around it.

He said,"Other mom and pops are flourishing so you can compete but you choose were to compete so its all about value and customer service and convincing shoppers they ought to do business with you."

Local business owner, John Williams, who owns JJ's bakery said with the city's demographic and with big stores low prices it  makes it almost impossible for businesses to stay open.


One resident he says the Missouri  is key to the city's success.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Now Hiring! Montana politicians talk Mermen

    Now Hiring! Montana politicians talk Mermen

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-09-22 05:03:24 GMT

    As many have come to learn politicians interacting on Twitter is really a thing. But, what happens when an elected official has a lead on a job opening and suggests others should apply? 

    As many have come to learn politicians interacting on Twitter is really a thing. But, what happens when an elected official has a lead on a job opening and suggests others should apply? 

  • 911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:54:24 GMT

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

  • Verizon won't terminate Montana contracts

    Verizon won't terminate Montana contracts

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 17:00:30 GMT

    Verizon has reversed its decision to cut rural Montanans from their network. 

    Verizon has reversed its decision to cut rural Montanans from their network. 

  • Sears Hometown Store Re-Opens

    Sears Hometown Store Re-Opens

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:48:44 GMT

    After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened. 

    After closing it's doors unexpectedly for three days the Sears Hometown Store at Holiday Village Mall has re-opened. 

  • Deputy rescues man from overturned semi

    Deputy rescues man from overturned semi

    Friday, September 22 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-09-22 18:58:09 GMT

    A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. 

    A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • 911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    911 transcripts from officer involved shooting released

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:54:24 GMT

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

    Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released. 

  • 2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    2 are dead after pickup collides with school bus

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:51:49 GMT

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

    Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.

  • What Great Falls need to be number one

    What Great Falls need to be number one

    Friday, September 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-09-23 00:45:50 GMT
    Over the last year the city has brought in more businesses, like Walmart, Teriyaki Madness and even boosting up the West Bank area. In the meantime mom and pop stores are losing money and slowly shutting their doors. Brett Doney, president of the great falls development authority says there's ways around it. He said,"Other mom and pops are flourishing so you can compete but you choose were to compete so its all about value and customer service and convincing shoppers they ought ...
    Over the last year the city has brought in more businesses, like Walmart, Teriyaki Madness and even boosting up the West Bank area. In the meantime mom and pop stores are losing money and slowly shutting their doors. Brett Doney, president of the great falls development authority says there's ways around it. He said,"Other mom and pops are flourishing so you can compete but you choose were to compete so its all about value and customer service and convincing shoppers they ought ...

  • Verizon will continue to serve rural Montana

    Verizon will continue to serve rural Montana

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:51:25 GMT
    Earlier this week, Verizon informed their customers they were using too much data on an unlimited plan, and they were technically roaming. Obviously, sparking a lot of outrage from not only customers, but our political leaders, including Senator Jon Tester.  Verizon responded to Tester's demands today, announcing that the company will continue to serve Montanans. Tester says that wireless communication is critical for not only Montana families, but businesses and emergency first...
    Earlier this week, Verizon informed their customers they were using too much data on an unlimited plan, and they were technically roaming. Obviously, sparking a lot of outrage from not only customers, but our political leaders, including Senator Jon Tester.  Verizon responded to Tester's demands today, announcing that the company will continue to serve Montanans. Tester says that wireless communication is critical for not only Montana families, but businesses and emergency first...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.