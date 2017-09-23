9/22: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy held on Friday, September 22nd.

Baker def. Poplar, forfeit



Belt 74, Choteau 36



Big Sandy 63, Sunburst 26



Big Timber 33, Townsend 0



Billings Central 49, Livingston 0



Billings Senior 27, Bozeman 11



Billings West 43, Billings Skyview 27



Browning 52, Whitefish 0



Charlo def. Hot Springs, forfeit



Colstrip 15, Huntley Project 14



Columbia Falls 54, Libby 0



Columbus 46, Red Lodge 0



Dillon 13, Butte Central 6



Eureka 49, Anaconda 7



Fairfield 45, Cut Bank 0



Florence 44, Deer Lodge 7



Forsyth 54, Fairview 8



Frenchtown 49, Corvallis 7



Geraldine/Highwood 26, Power-Dutton-Brady 20



Glendive 36, Havre 26



Great Falls Russell 41, Missoula Hellgate 12



Hamilton 48, Stevensville 0



Helena 9, Helena Capital 0



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 42, Lone Peak 19



Jefferson (Boulder) 39, Manhattan 7



Kalispell Flathead 31, Kalispell Glacier 19



Laurel 22, Belgrade 15



Miles City 27, Hardin 0



Missoula Big Sky 26, Great Falls 23



Missoula Loyola 53, Thompson Falls 6



Mon-Dak 65, Ekalaka 7



Noxon 42, Valley Christian 14



Park City 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34



Richey-Lambert 52, Center-Stanton, N.D. 6



Ronan 32, Polson 19



Roundup 42, Shepherd 16



Scobey-Opheim 70, Culbertson 18



Shelby 61, Harlem 12



Shields Valley 55, Fromberg 0



Sidney 38, Lewistown (Fergus) 0



St. Ignatius 70, Troy 22



Whitehall 46, Three Forks 6