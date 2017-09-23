9/22: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy held on Friday, September 22nd.
Baker def. Poplar, forfeit
Belt 74, Choteau 36
Big Sandy 63, Sunburst 26
Big Timber 33, Townsend 0
Billings Central 49, Livingston 0
Billings Senior 27, Bozeman 11
Billings West 43, Billings Skyview 27
Browning 52, Whitefish 0
Charlo def. Hot Springs, forfeit
Colstrip 15, Huntley Project 14
Columbia Falls 54, Libby 0
Columbus 46, Red Lodge 0
Dillon 13, Butte Central 6
Eureka 49, Anaconda 7
Fairfield 45, Cut Bank 0
Florence 44, Deer Lodge 7
Forsyth 54, Fairview 8
Frenchtown 49, Corvallis 7
Geraldine/Highwood 26, Power-Dutton-Brady 20
Glendive 36, Havre 26
Great Falls Russell 41, Missoula Hellgate 12
Hamilton 48, Stevensville 0
Helena 9, Helena Capital 0
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 42, Lone Peak 19
Jefferson (Boulder) 39, Manhattan 7
Kalispell Flathead 31, Kalispell Glacier 19
Laurel 22, Belgrade 15
Miles City 27, Hardin 0
Missoula Big Sky 26, Great Falls 23
Missoula Loyola 53, Thompson Falls 6
Mon-Dak 65, Ekalaka 7
Noxon 42, Valley Christian 14
Park City 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34
Richey-Lambert 52, Center-Stanton, N.D. 6
Ronan 32, Polson 19
Roundup 42, Shepherd 16
Scobey-Opheim 70, Culbertson 18
Shelby 61, Harlem 12
Shields Valley 55, Fromberg 0
Sidney 38, Lewistown (Fergus) 0
St. Ignatius 70, Troy 22
Whitehall 46, Three Forks 6
