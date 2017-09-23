Capital Looking For Crosstown Football Three-Peat Against Helena

Helena has truly been the "capital city" on the gridiron the last two years with the Bruins taking back-to-back crosstown football games.

Head coach Kyle Mihelish and the Bruins are 4-0 behind a strong running game and solid defense.

“Well, offensively we’ve gotta keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve gotta be able to run the football. Defensively, we gotta prevent big plays and we gotta be good run-stoppers and we gotta win first down,” said Coach Mihelish.

Senior quarterback Matt McGinley expects a strong run game to help create chances for big pass plays.

“They’ve got some good athletes so we’re gonna have to make some big plays. I mean, we won’t be able to just slowly drive the ball. We’re gonna have to make some plays to win,” said Matt McGinley.

Senior defensive back Mark Northey says the entire defensive unit plays a key role in keeping Capital unbeaten this season.

“D-line and linebackers are great at stopping the run and great at getting a pass rush so that’s really helpful when the quarterback’s having to run around,” said Mark Northey.

Last year, Helena High lost to the Bruins in a 3-0 defensive slug-fest. This year, head coach Tony Arntson says his 2-1 Bengals need to keep the Bruins in long-yardage situations and keep themselves out of them.

“You still gotta be very disciplined on defense but the bottom line is you gotta be physical and be handle that attack at you. And, offensively, we just gotta be real balanced,” said Tony Arntson.

Coach Arntson hopes younger players follow the example of seniors like wide receiver Ray Trudeau to keep their emotions in check during this crosstown match-up.

“There’s gonna be ups. There’s gonna be downs. But I’m just gonna keep my head focused and just stay at one level mentally,” said Ray Trudeau.

Senior outside linebacker Max Mader is looking forward to the physical part of tonight’s game.

“Our D-linemen are definitely ready for it. They’re gonna put the hurtin’ on ‘em so I’m excited for that,” said Max Mader.

Both coaches also recognize the impact this crosstown rivalry clash could have later on this season.

“This is a game where it doesn’t matter if you had a week off before or whatever it is. Everybody’s gonna be ready to go,” said Coach Mihelish.

“This is also a big game because it’s two very good football teams every year that are battling for playoff position” said Tony Arntson.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Vigilante Stadium and the game will be broadcast live on SWX Montana.