Jeff Van Gundy Speaking at Carroll Men's Basketball Fundraiser

Former NBA head coach and current ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy is speaking at the Carroll College men’s basketball fundraiser banquet.

Van Gundy says he was excited when Fighting Saints head coach Carson Cunningham invited him at a coaching clinic last summer. He looks forward to visiting the treasure state and finding out how Coach Cunningham built a successful program so quickly. He also said he’s happy to support Saints men’s basketball.

“I don’t even listen to myself half the time so I don’t know. There’s no better worthwhile cause than to support Carson’s program and probably no bigger waste of money than to listen to me so I’m not really sure what I’m going to talk about but hopefully it’ll be somewhat enjoyable,” said Jeff Van Gundy.