Group travels across country by bike to raise awareness for mental health

One group pedaling their way across the country to help raise awareness for suicide and mental health, made a stop in great falls today. We met them early this morning before they left for Stanford.

Light the trail is a project by the Jordan Elizabeth Harris foundation to light the way for people suffering in the darkness of depression. The group of riders is pedaling their way across the country following Lewis and Clark’s original path.

“The reason we are doing that is symbolic. Many people don't realize Merriweather Lewis suffered from severe depression about 3 years after they completed their expedition he took his own life” says Helen Harris.”

Helen and her husband Tom lost their daughter Jordan to suicide nearly 5 years ago and said they couldn't stand by and do nothing. they and a friend founded the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, and eventually the light the trail project came to be.

Yet with absolutely no money raised through this new project. What exactly are they trying to accomplish?

“Not to have any more funerals, and to have these conversations because every conversation we have , somebody has got a story about a family member, a friend, a brother, a sister, somebody they work with who has died by suicide or suffering from depression” says Isaac Manning.

Along the way in every community they try to have conversations, educate, and raise awareness of mental health. When the next day comes to ride, they do it with a purpose.

“Every morning Dyar reads to us a story of that persons life and we ride for that person that day” says Manning.

If you want the Light The Trail crew to ride for a person you know who has died of suicide, let them know on their website at http://www.lightthetrailride.org or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lightthetrailride/. They also post updates and photos along their trip if you want to follow them.