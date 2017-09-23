Celebrating our public lands - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Celebrating our public lands

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

In honor of National Public Land Day the Giant Springs State Park was set to host what was supposed to be a fun filled day full of events but it did not go quite as planned.

This was a day to dedicated to give thanks to our public land that we love and cherish but because of the cold weather and low registration the event had to be canceled.
One ranger says even thought the event had to be canceled Montana Public Lands still provides us with a sanctuary that always gives us a peace of mind.

She said the one thing she want people to always do is continue to cherish and take care of the land so the ones after us can enjoy it as well.

