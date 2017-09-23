Montana Western Ends 3-Game Skid; Trounces Northern 61-7

The Montana Western bulldogs football team ended its three game losing streak Saturday by defeating the MSU-Northern Lights 61-7.

Western's defense was the key to the game.

The unit forced five first half turnovers: four interceptions, and one fumble. Two of those forced turnovers came in their own red zone which not only kept Northern from putting points on the board, but also killed any offensive momentum the Lights had to that point.

After the game Western coach Ryan Nourse applauded his defense's intensity.

"(Our defense) was set on getting takeaways and being one of the better defenses in the Frontier Conference," Nourse said. "Hopefully we can take that momentum and move it forward."

Lights coach Aaron Christensen said his team needs to not give future opponents more chances. That starts with ball security.

"If we protect the football on those drives (against Western that resulted in turnovers) at least we (could) kick a field goal or put some points on the board," Christensen said. "Obviously we'd like to get in the end zone but we have to protect the ball."

Montana Western faces Montana Tech next week in Dillon, while Northern travels to face Mayville State in a non-conference matchup.