5 Montana Tech Powers Over #23 Eastern Oregon

Courtesy: Montana Tech Sports Information
The No. 5 Montana Tech Orediggers made a statement defeating No. 23 Eastern Oregon 62-14 on Bob Green Field Saturday afternoon.
After allowing Eastern Oregon to jump ahead 7-0 early in the contest the Diggers replied with six unanswered touchdowns in the first half to lead 42-7 at the break.
Quarterback Quinn McQueary had another highlight filled day completing 23-of-38 pass attempts for 341 yards and five touchdowns. McQueary threw touchdown passes to Chris Kelly, Dion Williams, Jed Fike, Sean Sullivan, and Zeb Bloom in the contest. McQueary also ran in a touchdown in the first half.
Chris Kelly led all receivers with 101 yards on five catches. Dion Williams and Sean Sullivan each added five receptions for 68 and 45 yards respectively.
On the ground, Jed Fike rushed 11 times for 174 yards and a touchdown.
At halftime, Digger Athletics honored the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame: Davis Almanza, Collette Anderson Phillips, Jeff Bellach, Gary Carlson, Rod and Mary Lee James and the 1981 Volleyball Team.
In a strange coincidence, right after halftime Levi Lynde returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown breaking Davis Almanza's 20 year record for longest punt return.
Defensively, Montana Tech was led by Connor Wines who had seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Chance Hansen added six tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Jalen Johnson and Andre Brown each had interceptions for the Tech defense.
The Diggers improve to 4-0 and have a bye week next weekend before traveling to take on Western on October 7th in Dillon at 1PM.
