Carroll Falls to 1-3 on the Season After Loss to SOU

Courtesy: Carroll Sports Information

No. 13 Southern Oregon score 35 points in the first half, including 21 in the first quarter and the Raiders defeated Carroll College 35-14 Saturday at Raider Stadium in Ashland.



SOU scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives including a two-play, 65-yard opening drive and a three-play 79-yard drive on their second possession. The Raiders added a touchdown in the closing minutes of the first quarter to take a 21-0 lead.



In the second quarter, after a promising Carroll drive stalled in SOU territory, the Raiders scored on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Trosin to Jordan Suell to increase the lead 28-0.



On SOU's next drive, Trosin took it in for himself on a 10-yard touchdown run to take a 35-yard lead at the half.



To start the second half, Ryan Arntson returned the kickoff 61-yards to set up a Carroll drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run for Major Ali to cut the lead to 35-7.



The Saints again found the end zone early in the fourth quarter with a five-yard reception from Tanner Gustavsen to Paul Hart, capping a 12-play, 77-yard drive.



The Saints couldn't keep the momentum going for a comeback, and SOU closed out the 35-14 win.



Southern Oregon racked up 458 yards of offense, including 333 through the air to 307 yards of offense for the Saints.



Gustavsen was 18-35 for 195 yards and a touchdown but was sacked seven times. Trosin was 20-32 for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.



Suell caught five passes for 123 yards and a score to lead the SOU offense. Shane Sipes tallied five receptions for 94 yards.



Rey Vega tallied 80 yards on 11 carries to lead the SOU rushing attack. Ryan Walsh (51 yards, 17 carries) and Ali (50 yards, ten carries, and a touchdown) combined for 100 yards for Carroll.



Drew Melton tallied an interception for the second-consecutive game.



The Saints fall to 1-3 on the season while SOU is now 4-0. Carroll is off next week for the bye week before playing host to College of Idaho on Nov. 7, for homecoming.

