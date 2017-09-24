Fort Benton Pet of the Week: Sebastian

A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.

A Park County Deputy is being hailed as a hero on Facebook after coming to the rescue of a man trapped inside the cab of his rolled over semi-truck Friday morning. He shares what was going through his mind when he realized the truck driver was alive.

Brett Doney, President of the Great Falls Development Authority, said there are hundreds if not thousands of openings right here in the Great Falls. Whether you looking for a part-time gig or all the way up to a city position there is something our there for you they need our help getting the word out to get money in your pocket. He said website like SimplyHire, Indeed and SnagAJob has over 1,000 jobs listed and there are even more listed though out the city. Doney said if you need h...