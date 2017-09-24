Fort Benton Pet of the Week: Sebastian - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fort Benton Pet of the Week: Sebastian

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Fort Benton - There is a shelter in Fort Benton called The Dedman Foundation that also has many cats and dogs up for adoption. This week KFBB is featuring a kitten named Sebastian. 

He is a five month old black and white domestic short hair. Like most kittens, Sebastian is very curious about his surroundings and he's also very playful. we are also told that he would do great with children, dogs and other cats. so if you're interested in adopting Sebastian, you can call the Dedman Foundation at (406) 622-5657. 

