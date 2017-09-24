Glasgow Football Gets Shut Out for 3rd Time This Season

The Glasgow Scotties got shut out for the third time this season in a 31-0 loss against Conrad on Saturday.

The teams says youth and inexperience led to mistakes in the game that they hope to clean up during another week of practice.

The Scotties add that the main thing they need to work on is overall execution - and they're hoping to prove they can still claw back to the top.

"It's devastating knowing that this isn't what we were hoping for, so we're going to have to look to turn around, find a spark, and come ready to bring it for the next few weeks," said senior offensive lineman/defensive end Alex Fransen.

"it's just trying to keep the kids up and trying to keep everything in perspective," added head coach Greg Liebelt. "They still have to keep coming out, getting better, working hard, don't give up, and competing."