Tips for fall landscaping before winter

Not many people would think of fall as the best time to do landscaping and yard work. Believe it or not, there are a lot of things you can do to help improve your home's curb appeal.

Spreading new mulch is actually better in the fall than in spring. new mulch helps protect the base of the plants and roots from frost and helps retain moisture.

Do not prune your bushes or trees, because that will promote growth, which is not what you want during fall. Instead remove any dead or dying plants now before you have to do so in the spring.

With temperatures dropping into the 30s a regular across much of the state at night, you can cover plants with bed sheets to protect them from frost.

Once our temperatures do drop below freezing, it's a good idea to cover small plants with overturned plastic pots to protect them from the snow.