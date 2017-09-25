Burow leaves race, backs Robinson for City Commissioner

Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose.

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Downtown Great Falls Monday afternoon. The Great Falls Police Department responded to the call around 1:00 p.m. in an alley near 100 Central Avenue. Police say two males were involved in the altercation, one suspect and one victim. The suspect was not arrested, but the GFPD do not believe he is a threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing, and officers are still searching for the suspect.