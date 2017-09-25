Burow leaves race, backs Robinson for City Commissioner - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Burow leaves race, backs Robinson for City Commissioner

Posted:

Commissioner Fred Burrow released the following statement:

"I, Commissioner Fred Burow will not be seeking another 4 year term as City Commissioner and I am withdrawing from the November election.

Due to family health concerns, I feel I will be unable to fulfill the duties of City Commissioner in the way the citizens of Great Falls expect and deserve.

Although my name may appear on the November ballot, I am asking my supporters to support & vote for Owen Robinson. I feel Owen Robinson will be a valuable addition to the City Commission."

