Burow leaves race, backs Robinson & Tryon for City Commissioner

UPDATE: Fred Burow is throwing support to Rick Tryon and Owen Robinson City Commission race.

Fred Burow has been on the commission since 2010. Now he's getting out of the race just weeks after advancing in the primary. He says his wife's health concerns played a role.

Speaking with Fred on Friday he says his family has no plans to permanently move out of Montana but they are looking to spend the winter months in a warmer climate.



"We have tried to improve our quality of life for what years we have left to live and going to a lower elevation for the winter months would probably make a big difference in her quality of life." said Burow.



His name will still be on the ballot, but he's telling people not to vote for him. Instead, he is putting his support behind Owen Wilson and Rick Tryon.

Rina Moore, Cascade County Clerk & Recorder, says it is too late to officially withdraw from the race. If he is elected he can then resign and it will be up to the remaining board members to elect a new commissioner. That person does not have to be the candidate with the 3rd most votes, it can be anyone they choose in the community.

In regards to Tryon and Robinson, Burow's says he believes they will be the best watchdogs over the city and ask the tough questions when they need to be asked.

Commissioner Fred Burrow released the following statement:

"I, Commissioner Fred Burow will not be seeking another 4-year term as City Commissioner and I am withdrawing from the November election.

Due to family health concerns, I feel I will be unable to fulfill the duties of City Commissioner in the way the citizens of Great Falls expect and deserve.

Although my name may appear on the November ballot, I am asking my supporters to support & vote for Owen Robinson. I feel Owen Robinson will be a valuable addition to the City Commission."