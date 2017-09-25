Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Conrad's Brooke Mycke

After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around.

"She'll help pick up the bleachers and make sure everything's cleaned up so the janitor's don't have to stay until midnight picking up after us," said senior hitter Haley Gouchenour.

That's just one example of how Brooke Mycke gives back - she's also involved in school clubs, volunteers in nursing homes and help kids with special needs. She's also active in her church services and choir.

"I don't know how she does it sometimes because I think I'm doing a lot and then I hear she's doing one thing and helping another after practice and I'm just amazed and proud of her," said senior hitter Dania Jones.



"She is willing to step up and do things that other people aren't willing to do," Gouchenour added.

Brooke indulges her life in athletics, but that doesn't stop her from being aware to what her community needs.

"There's always time," she explained. "Just find little divots that you can find during the day and make a difference in people's lives."

Those actions start with having an attitude of service.

"Brooke has a personality different than everyone else," Jones said. "She's always happy. Whenever I'm around her, it makes my day."

"If somebody needs her right now, Brooke's the type of person that's there for them," added volleyball coach Tanya Mycke. "She's just one of those kids that wants to see the good out of everybody."

And she knows if she sets the lead to get involved, others will follow.

"She just does a really good job of representing who Conrad is and who we should try to be," Gouchenour said.