Group of teens terrorize Great Falls residents during robbery spree

Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose.

On Saturday, September 23rd at approximately 10:45 pm, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of assault on Lower River Road. The two victims said they were stopped at a stop sign when a group of 6 people, described as one Black male and 5 Native Americans, surrounded their vehicle. The two victims said they got out of the car to see what was going on when they were punched in the face and assaulted with a baseball bat. They also said at one point during the assault, a gun was pointed at them. The group broke out the windows on the victim's vehicle before the victims were able to get back in and escape.

The victims described their attackers' vehicle as a dark colored SUV or van and gave GFPD the license plate number.

About half an hour later, a report of another assault came from Carter Park. The two victims at Carter Park said "Ashley Gonzales" contacted them and asked to meet them there. They told officers 5-6 Native Americans got out of a dark colored SUV and assaulted them. The victims also reported a gun being pointed at them and their personal items, including cellphones, being stolen from them. According to the police report, the victims said they ran home after the incident and while they were at home, the group showed up to confront them again in the alley. They say a gun was pointed at them again while they were patted down. One of the suspects took the victim's inhaler and threw it back towards the victim as they left.

The police report says a few minutes later, another assault was reported at the Holiday Village Mall. The victim said "Ashley Gonzales" contacted him and told him to meet at the mall. While the victim waited for her, a dark colored SUV pulled up and he noticed a female driver and five guys get out of the SUV. The victim said one of the guys was brandishing a baseball bat. The report says the group assaulted the victim and stole some of his items before they got back in the SUV and left the scene.

The vehicle was driving erratically and officers were not able to catch up as it fled the parking lot.

A while later, Cascade County Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle at one of the suspect's homes. After a standoff, eventually everyone came outside. Officers were able to place 5 individuals at the scene of each crime, but one suspect is still on the loose. GFPD has not released any details on this suspect.

Witnesses at the residence say the group returned to the home and were bragging about beating people up and robbing them.

Two of the five people arrested are adults and identified as 18-year olds Kierra Hagggerty and Dylon Carpenter.

Haggerty was identified as the driver at each incident as the males got out of the vehicle and confronted the victims. She is being charged with Assault With A Weapon (Accountability) and two counts of Robbery (Accountability). Kierra Haggerty's bond has been set at $20,000.

Dylon Carpenter has been identified as one of the males that exited the vehicle and confronted the victims. He is being charged with Assault With A Weapon (Accountability) and two counts of Robbery (Accountability). Carpenter's bond has been set at $40,000.