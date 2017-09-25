1st Annual Caesar Showdown in Great Falls

It’s time once again to crown the best Caesar in the Electric City, at the 1st Annual Caesar Showdown!

This is the second year of the event, but the first “annual.”

The event will take place on Sunday, October 1st at the Do Bar in Great Falls, located at 1800 3rd St NW.

All proceeds will benefit Casa-Can of Great Falls. The event showcases bartenders from around the Great Falls area who want to not only represent their establishments, but also compete for some major bragging rights as the best Caesar in town! Tito’s Vodka and Parker’s Hangover Tonic are co-sponsoring the event, with help from several other special organizations around the community.

The afternoon will also feature live entertainment from the Up Roots Band and DJ Specks with Night Crawler karaoke.

The fun runs from 2:00-6:00pm, and costs $10/person. For more information, search “Caesar Showdown” on Facebook, or call the Do Bar at 727-0388.