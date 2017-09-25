Budget cuts are cutting too deep for local jails

The numbers keep rolling in on where Montana will need to make cuts in the budget. One of those areas is the department of corrections. The budget cuts are not set in stone but if they passed, county jails will suffer.

We reached out to the department of corrections and multiple agencies across the state.

Nanette Gilbertson with the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officer Association said their looking to cut 40 Million dollars from the D.O.C.

"There is terminology such as will require to be in local detention centers longer. In our already over crowded jails its just going to exacerbate the situation," said Gilbertson.



According to Cascade County Undersheriff John Stevens, reducing in the budget does not change the fact that jails are already bursting at the seams with inmates. He said the Cascade County Detention Center is contracted by the state to house 150 convicts waiting to be transferred to Deer Lodge State Prison.

If lawmakers decide to cut the budget. The amount of money the county gets from the state to house them will decrease by a dollar and 36 cents per inmate per day. So who is picking up the tab?

so what that does is transfer that cost from the state to the county we are still paying that amount to house that inmate so its just taking that money that the state was paying and transferring to your local tax payers

It equates to over $24,000 a year taxpayers would have to fork over while these inmates wait to head to the state prison.



There are over 400 inmates statewide waiting to go to the state prison but according to Gilberston. The DOC wants that number to go down to 250. How the department plans to get there is still up in the air.