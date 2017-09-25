Local group wants to rid parks of potential hazards

Taking your children to the park is supposed to be a fun event, but for one Great Falls mom, this weekend’s adventure to blooming-dale park almost turned deadly.

At the bottom of a slide was an industrial metal rake was buried face up. Luckily one mom saw it before sending her child down.

If a child landed on it, they could have been impaled.

We spoke with the parks department earlier today and they said this is the first time something like this has happened. They say people should report to them if they see something that could hurt kids on the playgrounds.

As for the parents, well their also trying to do their part. A Facebook group was created this afternoon called great falls park check and clean up.

All in an effort to help the parks department out by going around and checking the parks for things like this rake to make sure everyone stays safe.

Again the good news out of this is number one no one was hurt and as of right now this looks to be an isolated incident. If you'd like to get involved with this group here is the link

