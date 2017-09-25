Three girls say man chased and pointed a gun at them

Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose.
One group pedaling their way across the country to help raise awareness for suicide and mental health, made a stop in great falls today. We met them early this morning before they left for Stanford. Light the trail is a project by the Jordan Elizabeth Harris foundation to light the way for people suffering in the darkness of depression. The group of riders is pedaling their way across the country following Lewis and Clark’s original path. “The reason we are doing tha...
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Verizon says it will give hundreds of rural customers in eastern Montana more time to switch plans or find a new provider after members of the state's Congressional delegation objected to the company's plans to end services.
As his sentence was announced Monday, the former Democratic congressman from New York dropped his head into his hand and wept, then stared straight ahead.
Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
Great Falls, MT - A man is facing a charge of Assault With A Weapon after three girls say he chased them and pointed a gun at them as they escaped.
Taking your children to the park is supposed to be a fun event, but for one Great Falls mom, this weekend’s adventure to blooming-dale park almost turned deadly. At the bottom of a slide was an industrial metal rake was buried face up. Luckily one mom saw it before sending her child down. If a child landed on it, they could have been impaled. We spoke with the parks department earlier today and they said this is the first time something like this has happened. They ...
