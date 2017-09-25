Three girls say man chased and pointed a gun at them

Great Falls, MT - A man is facing a charge of Assault With A Weapon after three girls say he chased them and pointed a gun at them as they escaped.

Friday September 22nd, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of 32nd Street and 9th Avenue South. The caller said they observed an armed man get out of a green Suburban and chase three girls in a car.

When officers arrived, they did not see either vehicle in the area. The officers were then dispatched to the Great Falls Police Department where the victims were waiting to make a report.

The three victims are sisters. They all reported a man followed them from their home to the 800 block of 32nd Street North where he blocked their path and exited the vehicle to approach them. One sister says she noticed a gun in a holster on the man's hip. The three sisters say they were extremely scared and one of them told the other to put the car in reverse to leave as fast as possible.

The sisters say they feared the man was going to kidnap one or all of them and they were all afraid for their lives. They also say the man pointed a gun at them as they drove away. The victims gave officers a description of the man and his vehicle.

The witness who called in to report the incident told officers she say what happened up to the point where the man started chasing the girls, but left because she was afraid of being seen by the suspect. The witness says she saw a lime green Montana "get lost" sticker on the back of the man's Suburban.

Officers found a magazine for a Glock model 22 .40 caliber at the scene. The victims described the man as standing squared up, using both hands to hold the gun when he pointed it at them. According to the report, officers suspected the man had some type of training in the use of the pistol and may be a "bounty hunter." Officers were given the location of a man who fit the description.

When officers arrived at the tattoo shop where the man was located, they noticed a green GMC Yukon with a lime green Montana "get lost" sticker. Officers made contact with Benjamin Peryan who reported he was a "bounty hunter" and had been looking for a wanted person.

Peryan admitted to officers he tried to make contact with the girls but says he never took the gun from its holster. The report says Peryan also admitted he lost his magazine on scene and could not find it. He told officers when the girls fled, he thought they were scared of him because they were doing something wrong.

Benjamin Peryan has prior felony convictions for Burglary, Aid/Abet/Poss/Sell Stolen Vehicle and the State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.