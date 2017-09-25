Attempted robbery at Ford's Drive-In - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Attempted robbery at Ford's Drive-In

According to Great Falls Police, an attempted robbery occurred at Ford's Drive-In on the west side of Great Falls Monday evening. 

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect, but they are referring to the suspect as a female. GFPD say an employee called in the robbery soon after it occurred, and that the suspect had "strong armed" the robbery, meaning no weapons were used. Police were able to catch and arrest the suspect shortly after. 

No one was injured, and no money was stolen. GFPD say the suspect is being held in police custody, and will be charged. 

