Attempted robbery at Ford's Drive-In

Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose.

According to Great Falls Police, an attempted robbery occurred at Ford's Drive-In on the west side of Great Falls Monday evening. Police tell KFBB the suspect has not yet been identified, but they are referring to the suspect as a female. GFPD say an employee called in the robbery soon after it occurred, and that the suspect had "strong armed" the robbery, meaning no weapons were used. Police were able to catch and arrest the suspect shortly after. No one was i...

Great Falls, MT - A man is facing a charge of Assault With A Weapon after three girls say he chased them and pointed a gun at them as they escaped.

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Downtown Great Falls Monday afternoon. The Great Falls Police Department responded to the call around 1:00 p.m. in an alley near 100 Central Avenue. Police say two males were involved in the altercation, one suspect and one victim. The suspect was not arrested, but the GFPD do not believe he is a threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing, and officers are still searching for the suspect.