Three Helena Track & Field Stars Named USATF Montana Athletes of the Year

BUTTE – Three member of the Helena Vigilante Runners Youth Track and Cross Country program earned USA Track and Field Montana Association Athlete of the Year honors Sunday at the organization’s annual awards ceremony.

Helena High sophomore Trey Tintinger, and Montana City sixth-grader Logan Todorovich and second-grader Tyse Todorovich were each honored in their respective divisions after standout performances at state, regional and national Junior Olympic competitions this summer.

Tintinger claimed his second consecutive high jump title at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in Lawrence, Kan., with a record-setting clearance of 6-10.75 in the boys 15-16 age division. He claimed the 13-14 national championship in 2016 with a record-setting jump of 6-6.75 in Sacramento, Calif. It was quite the year for Tintinger, who severely injured his knee in his first official high school practice, but bounced back to establish an all-class state record in the high jump in May with a clearance of 7-1.5 in Butte at the AA state meet.

Logan Todorovich had a busy schedule at every meet she entered during the Junior Olympic season and made the most of it. She claimed the girls 11-12 pentathlon championship at the state and regional championships with record point totals, then placed 14th with a personal best score of 2221 at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships. She also won the state 100 and 200 championships, placed fourth in the 100 and seventh in the 200 at regionals, and was 42nd in the 100 at nationals. And in the high jump, she placed second at state and regionals. Along the way she established a bevy of personal bests: 100 (13.77), 200 (29.4), 800 (2:43.91), 80 hurdles (14.74), shot put (23-0.75), high jump (4-4) and long jump (13-0.25).

Logan’s younger brother Tyse also had a standout season and capped it with a sixth-place finish USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in the boys 8 and younger shot put with a toss of 22-1.75. He also won state and regional titles in the shot put and 100, and added a state title and fourth-place regional showing in the long jump. His personal bests in those events are: shot put (22-8), 100 (16.18) and long jump (9-3.75).

Logan and Tyse are the second and third members of their family to earn AOY honors after fifth-grader Madilyn was recognized in the 9-10 age group in 2016.

Over 300 track and field athletes in Montana between the ages of 7 and 18 years old were eligible to be considered for the awards.

The USATF Montana Association Youth Division also selected two individuals for the 2017 Ambassador of the Year award. The award recognizes individuals selected by the Youth Committee who demonstrated a passion and dedication with enhancing the spirit of youth track and field and cross-country in Montana. This year’s awards went to Rosie Wallander and Mike Carignan of Bozeman.

The Junior Olympic program offers competition in both track & field and cross-country for student athletes in six age divisions. For information about the Junior Olympic program visit their website at www.usatf.org or contact Dave Skelton, Youth Chair at bztkclub@gmail.com.

For information about Helena Vigilante Runners Youth Track and Cross Country, visit www.vigilanterunning.org or email coach Jesse Zentz at jzentz@gmail.com.