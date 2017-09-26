Fairfield and Malta Prepare to Meet in Rivalry on Gridiron

The rivalry between Fairfield and Malta is one that started in basketball and hasn't been seen on the gridiron since 2011.

"There is a tradition between Fairfield and Malta," said head coach Les Meyer. "We're looking forward to that atmosphere."

Malta will enter the town of Fairfield with a new man in charge - Jim Benn accepted the head coaching position for the Mustangs in March and started out his season with an impressive 3-1 record.

"Each week they're getting better and better because they have a new coach and a new system," Coach Meyer added.

The Eagles go into the game undefeated this season, plus they haven't lost a regular season matchup since 2013.

"We just don't want to lose that," said senior right tackle/defensive end Andrew Wambach. "It's just a pride thing, I guess."

The road to Fairfield keeping to their winning ways starts in practice and tailoring their offense and defense to one that can uphold a strong force in Malta.

"We're just preparing for everything we can," said senior running back/outside linebacker Griffen Lee. "We haven't played Malta in my four years so we're just ready for everything."

One thing everyone can count on is two teams fighting to prove themselves by leaving it all on the field.

"We're just going to get a A-team that has the Malta tradition with a different flare," Coach Meyer anticipated. "The kids are excited, the community is excited."