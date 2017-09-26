Court hears 'Making a Murderer' appeal

Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose.
According to Great Falls Police, an attempted robbery occurred at Ford's Drive-In on the west side of Great Falls Monday evening. Police tell KFBB the suspect has not yet been identified, but they are referring to the suspect as a female. GFPD say an employee called in the robbery soon after it occurred, and that the suspect had "strong armed" the robbery, meaning no weapons were used. Police were able to catch and arrest the suspect shortly after. No one was i...
Great Falls, MT - A man is facing a charge of Assault With A Weapon after three girls say he chased them and pointed a gun at them as they escaped.
CHICAGO (AP) - A full federal appeals court has heard arguments about whether investigators coerced a confession from a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series. If they rule he was coerced, he could go free.
Today, the 911 transcripts for the officer involved shooting that left one man dead have been released.
Two people were killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck collided with a school bus near Glasgow.
