"I'm very nervous": Specialists, parents react to proposed cuts for special needs children

Earlier in September, the Governor's Office requested ten percent budget cut proposals from all departments. According to the Governor, this is due to a combination of factors, including what turned out to be an incredibly expensive wildfire season, and reduced revenues from coal, oil and agriculture.

And now, residents are growing more and more concerned as to what these budget cuts could mean in the Department of Public Health and Human Services, specifically for our children.

Cathie Mee is one such resident, whose own son could be impacted.



"He was born with multiple congenital anomalies, and later, they added developmental delays onto his diagnosis.... And then he went again at 12 months, and that's when it showed significant delays," says Mee. "They got him into speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy."

Among the proposed cuts includes eliminating the Family Education and Support Program, and the Part C Infant and Toddler Program, both of which serve developmentally disabled and at risk children. Mee's son, three and a half year old Aiden, is just one child who could be impacted along with nearly 2,000 other families across the State.

And it's not just families with disabled children who are speaking up... an online petition by Quality Life Concepts has gained over 19,000 signatures.

"It can be tough, you know you go to the playground, and your child is so much further behind than other little kids playing around or whatever, but when you're involved with QLC you know you're not the only one, you know your child's not the only child, and even though he may not be caught up yet, he's making progress," says Mee of Aiden's time with Quality Life Concepts.

Thanks to the Part C program, families are assigned intervention specialists who assist families by providing resources and teaching parents to work with their disabled child outside of the doctor's office. Those specialists say the long-term affects could be devastating.

"For example, in Montana we know that 67 percent of the kids we serve in Part C services do not go on to attend special education services," says Sandra Hursh, Director of Children's Services at Quality Life Concepts. "That's a pretty impressive number... the expression is, if you pay a nickel now, you save several dollars later. And it's true."

At a minimum, 15 people will lose their jobs just at the Quality Life Concepts location in Great Falls. And by cutting the programs, the state will essentially be forfeiting millions of dollars in federal funding to save what amounts to just over $5.6 million a year.

"I've been doing this job for a long time. And I'm very nervous about this. I think that there's been a lot of factors that've contributed to the need for these cuts. And I wish the legislature had done a better job at addressing those issues when they were in session. And I truly hope that they are willing to make the corrections necessary," says Hursh.

If these cuts go through, Montana would be the only state in the country to not have a Part C program. A final recommendation is set to be made sometime next month. For more information on the cuts, and how they could impact departments throughout the state, visit the Governor's website.