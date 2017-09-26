Bureau of Indian Affairs takes over Fort Belknap Detention Cente - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bureau of Indian Affairs takes over Fort Belknap Detention Center



For years the detention center on the Fort Belknap reservation has been struggling financially. Expansions to the 10 bed facility and making the center handicap-accessible are just a few of the issues they haven't been able to tackle.

The councilman we spoke to said although some people are out of jobs now, the funding that could be coming in, may fix some of those issues. It also could upgrade the security at the facility.

With funding problems for years, the Fort Belknap reservation had to make some difficult decisions about their detention center. That decision resulted in handing over the keys to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, but it came at a cost.

“Eleven individuals who were working are now out of a job. The BIA will bring in their federally certified employees that they feel are certified by their standards. The tribes here in Fort Belknap are trying to place as many as we can, you know in different jobs” says Curtis Horn.

As for the detention center itself it isn’t all bad news now that it will be federally run.

“We are going to find out here how much more money they are going to bring in to the detention program now that it's under the BIA. They're going to bring probably more and better equipment, from sitting at the desk to the vehicles over there. That's one of the biggest problems with the tribe” says Curtis Horn.

The bureau was handed the keys 10 days ago and is currently evaluating the facility to see exactly what improvements they plan to make.

The reservation doesn’t know as of yet how much money the BIA will be investing into the detention center. However, they remain optimistic for the future of this facility.

