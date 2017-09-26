Hay from Pennsylvania aiding in wildfire relief

It’s no secret Montana has had a rough summer when it comes to fires. The biggest to hit the south eastern part of the state was the lodge-pole complex. A fire that destroyed over 250-thousand acres, some of that including ranches.

One airman at Malmstrom along with his family from Pennsylvania took it upon themselves to gather 170 bales of hay. Which they donated and trucked across the country to help those ranchers in need.The Altmire family says it was no easy task but knew they had to do something especially considering how hectic things have been nationwide

“It was just kind of a kick off ordeal because of so much drama that is going on throughout the United States today. It seems like everybody wants to nit pick one another instead of help one another, so it’s a way to just give back” says Perry Altmire Jr.

Altmire says it cost about 1200 dollars in fuel per truck, and 5 made the cross country trip... the hay was dropped off to miles city community college yesterday where ranchers will be able to sign up for a lottery system in order to receive it.