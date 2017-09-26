Echoz Pregnancy Center's annual fall fundraiser

Join Echoz Pregnancy Center for their annual fall banquet! This year’s theme is “Once Upon a Time: The Story of Life.”

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12th, doors open at 6:00pm at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. Registration is required. You can register online here or call at 727-1850.

This year’s guest speaker is Lauren Roman, from Nashville, TN. Roman is a successful actress and singer/songwriter, and will be sharing her own story about an abortion and the subsequent guilt and depression she experienced afterwards.

Echoz Pregnancy Center CEO, Bonnie Mitchell, says the fundraiser provides well over 35% of the Center’s total budget. Completely privately-funded, with no government help, she says the fundraiser is more important than ever.

With help from the event, the Center plans to expand/remodel the current clinic and, once completed, add low and no cost STD/STI testing for residents.