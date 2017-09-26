9/26 Helena-Capital Crosstown Soccer

The Helena and Capital boys and girls soccer teams met for crosstown soccer matches in Nelson Stadium at Carroll College.

The Bengals and Bruins battled to a 1-1 tie after two early goals in the boys match. Bruins junior goalkeeper Gage LaRue said he's proud of how he responded to several challenges from the Bengals offense.

"All that was going through my mind was see ball, get ball and that's what my coach tells me a lot. See ball, get ball and when it went up the air, I didn't think, I reacted. And that was how I got to the ball. And what really drove me to perform well in this game was a lot of my friends at Helena High did doubt my abilities in the goal and I really wanted to prove them wrong," said Gage LaRue.

The Lady Bengals outlasted the Lady Bruins for a 2-1 victory in the girls match. Lady Bengals senior midfielder Kamden Hilborn said things came together nicely during the crosstown victory.

"We finally started connecting our passes really well and our defense stepped up a lot and they put the pressure on. I think that really put a hold on Capital's well-rounded offense so that was something. And then our midfield played really well together and we found each other and we capitalized on our opportunities so that's how we won the game," said Kamden Hilborn.

All of these squads have upcoming games that were rescheduled because of smoke earlier this season. The Capital varsity teams visit Missoula Sentinel this Friday, September 29th. The Helena varsity teams will play again next Tuesday, October 3rd, when they meet Capital again for another set of crosstown rivalry clashes.