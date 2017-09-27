Helena Police looking for woman

Helena Police Department is looking for help in identifying the female shown in the photos in relation to a theft and forgery case he is investigating from September 23rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Koester through the dispatch center at 406-442-3233 or email at ekoester@helenamt.gov.

As always, tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com