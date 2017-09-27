Helena Police looking for woman - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Helena Police looking for woman

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Helena Police Department  is looking for help in identifying the female shown in the photos in relation to a theft and forgery case he is investigating from September 23rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Koester through the dispatch center at 406-442-3233 or email at ekoester@helenamt.gov.

As always, tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com

