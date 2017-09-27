Bruises found on baby, man says he lost his cool over literal sp - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bruises found on baby, man says he lost his cool over literal spilled milk

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - Bruises on a baby lead to Great Falls man being charged with Assault On Minor.

Child Protective Services placed a call to Detective Katie Cunningham on September 26th indicating they had an employee at a Great Falls home who witnessed bruising on the butt of a four month old child. GFPD and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the home and transported the child to the ER for evaluation.

In an interview with the child's parents, the mother said the bruising happened to her daughter when she was at work the day before. The child's father, Edward Aguasanta gave police several statements that he squeezed the baby unintentionally and slapped her rear end as he grabbed her from her bassinet. He told officers he had been frustrated and lost his coll because he had spilled the breast milk.

According to the police report, Edward described to GFPD the baby flipping onto her belly so he grabbed her to roll her back over and did so with excessive force. Police say he made several statements that would not account for the injuries to his infant daughter. He does admit he did it with his hands and that he caused the bruising.

Edward has a prior conviction for Causing Injury to a Non-Participant during Commission of a Felony in New York from 1996.

Edward Aguasanta is being charged with Assault On Minor. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $25,000 and ask that Edwards have no contact with his infant daughter during the pendency of the case, unless granted leave by the Court.

