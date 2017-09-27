"Amanda's Angels" providing support for cancer fighter with fund - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

"Amanda's Angels" providing support for cancer fighter with fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

Join “Amanda’s Angels” for the Amanda Hagel-Kinsey Fundraiser coming up on Saturday, October 7th from 6:00-9:00pm at the Sting Sports Bar in Great Falls.

Amanda was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer on August 9th, 2017. She immediately began her fight against the disease, and the fundraiser is to not only help with the mounting medical bills, but show Amanda that she is not alone.

The night will feature entertainment, a silent and live auction, and a 50/50 raffle. For every adult beverage sold, $1 will be donated by the Sting to Amanda’s fundraiser.

The night is open to all ages.

For more information on the event or Amanda’s journey, search “Amanda Hagel-Kinsey Fundraising Event on Facebook, or call Samantha McLeod at 406-231-6805.

