Petition to recall Pondera County Sheriff unofficially reaches signatures to bring to ballot

Pondera county Sheriff Carl Suta might be in some trouble as the petition calling for his recall has reached 530 signatures, which is 15 percent of the county's population. the petition started after allegations of leaving the county at risk, open dating profiles with sex as a hobby, and creating a hostile work environment.

We have been talking to the Pondera county Clerk and Recorder to see what's next for the sheriff.

They say although the petition unofficially reached its needed amount of signatures, there is a long way for it to go before anything actually happens with Sheriff Carl Suta.

The petitioner still has a couple of weeks until the deadline is reached to get the signatures in, and as of yet the county has yet to see them. but when they are dropped off, there is a long 30 day process they have to go through before the petition can be verified.

“We will go through every signature, make sure the person that signed is registered in our county, and we will view the signature to make sure that signature was signed by the voter” says Kody Farkell.

If the petition does have its required amount of valid signatures, then Sheriff Suta can either resign, or create a statement reasoning why he still deserves the position. That statement will be placed on a special ballot for the county members to vote on during a special election.

Of course we will keep you updated on this process and let you know if there will be a special election to keep Sheriff Carl Suta or not.