Echoz plans for a new STD clinic in their expansion

Montana’s department of health and human services says that STD’s are on the rise both here in the treasure state and across the nation.

In Montana alone the rates of syphilis have tripled over the last few years. That’s why one local health clinic is hoping to help educate people about this issue.

We met with Echoz Pregnancy Center today to find out about their new expansion and the possibility of a new STD clinic.

Bonnie Mitchell is the CEO of Echoz and she tells me they did a survey with their clients and it turns out 90 percent of them and their partner's would be willing to take s-t-d tests if they were offered the chance to take them.

Echoz Pregnancy Care Center is planning a several hundred thousand dollar remodel to their existing building and they also want to build an s-t-d clinic to test and educate people about these diseases. They believe the expansion will really help the community as well.

“Adding a larger lab and an additional exam room. we would do low and no cost STD testing, and we would test for the whole gammit., you know not just a few” says Mitchell .

Mitchell says many testing sites only do a few STD tests which can give people false hopes about being disease free. The remodel is in its beginning design phase now, and the center needs help raising money in order to complete this project. if you'd like to donate, here is the link http://www.echoz.org/donate

This remodel is just in the design phase now, and Echoz says they hope to finish this project within a year, of course, we will keep you updated on the remodel and we will let you know when construction is set to start.