New ownership takes over Electric City Conservatory

A local woman is making the transition from working at a floral shop, to owning one that’s been in Great Falls for nearly 100 years. But, she couldn’t do it alone.

Meghan Kelly’s journey began six years ago when she was working at the Electric City Conservatory arranging flowers.

Last year, she became manager, now in the last month, her dreams to own the business have become a reality.

"Well it was for sale, and there were a lot of people looking at it,” Kelly said.

“A guy who came in and wanted to make it a coffee shop, and then I talked to the owner and we decided it would be best that I bought it."

As a new owner of a nearly 100 old Great Falls staple, she used the tools provided by Small Business Development Center Regional Director Jason Nitschke.

“We needed to put together some things that reduced her uncertainty and reduced her risk, to prepare her for business ownership," Nitschke said.

"Because business management and business ownership are two different things,”

Although Meghan had a floral background, she didn’t know some of the finer business details to make her dream come true, which is where Nitschke helped explain how everything works.

“Without him I don't think I could have done it honestly. Anybody that's going to buy a business I would definitely suggest going down there and talking to him first," she said.

Kelly says the Conservatory’s quiet and tranquil atmosphere along with loyal customers will help the businesses continued growth in the community.

But, one thing she won’t do:

"I won’t change anything in this place. Same great employees we're doing really good,” she said.

But what if the business continues their success and the opportunity to sell her dream presents itself in the form of the almighty dollar? Would she sell out to take the money and run?

"No, this is a great place to work. I’m going to stay here until the day that I die,” she said.

“I just can't imagine myself doing anything else."