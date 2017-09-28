New ownership takes over Electric City Conservatory - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New ownership takes over Electric City Conservatory

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

A local woman is making the transition from working at a floral shop, to owning one that’s been in Great Falls for nearly 100 years. But, she couldn’t do it alone.

Meghan Kelly’s journey began six years ago when she was working at the Electric City Conservatory arranging flowers.

Last year, she became manager, now in the last month, her dreams to own the business have become a reality.

"Well it was for sale, and there were a lot of people looking at it,” Kelly said.

“A guy who came in and wanted to make it a coffee shop, and then I talked to the owner and we decided it would be best that I bought it."

As a new owner of a nearly 100 old Great Falls staple, she used the tools provided by Small Business Development Center Regional Director Jason Nitschke.

“We needed to put together some things that reduced her uncertainty and reduced her risk, to prepare her for business ownership," Nitschke said. 

"Because business management and business ownership are two different things,” 

Although Meghan had a floral background, she didn’t know some of the finer business details to make her dream come true, which is where Nitschke helped explain how everything works.

“Without him I don't think I could have done it honestly. Anybody that's going to buy a business I would definitely suggest going down there and talking to him first," she said.

Kelly says the Conservatory’s quiet and tranquil atmosphere along with loyal customers will help the businesses continued growth in the community.

But, one thing she won’t do:

"I won’t change anything in this place. Same great employees we're doing really good,” she said.

But what if the business continues their success and the opportunity to sell her dream presents itself in the form of the almighty dollar? Would she sell out to take the money and run?

"No, this is a great place to work. I’m going to stay here until the day that I die,” she said.

“I just can't imagine myself doing anything else."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bruises found on baby, man says he lost his cool over literal spilled milk

    Bruises found on baby, man says he lost his cool over literal spilled milk

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-09-27 22:28:38 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Bruises on a baby lead to Great Falls man being charged with Assault On Minor. 

    Great Falls, MT - Bruises on a baby lead to Great Falls man being charged with Assault On Minor. 

  • Group of teens terrorize Great Falls residents during robbery spree

    Group of teens terrorize Great Falls residents during robbery spree

    Monday, September 25 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-09-25 23:05:02 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose. 

    Great Falls, MT - Five teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies in Great Falls that occurred over the weekend and one suspect is still on the loose. 

  • Helena Police looking for woman

    Helena Police looking for woman

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:05:03 GMT

    Helena Police Department  is looking for help in identifying the female shown in the photos in relation to a theft and forgery case he is investigating from September 23rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Koester through the dispatch center at 406-442-3233 or email at ekoester@helenamt.gov. As always, tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com

    Helena Police Department  is looking for help in identifying the female shown in the photos in relation to a theft and forgery case he is investigating from September 23rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Koester through the dispatch center at 406-442-3233 or email at ekoester@helenamt.gov. As always, tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com

  • New ownership takes over Electric City Conservatory

    New ownership takes over Electric City Conservatory

    Thursday, September 28 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-09-28 04:45:51 GMT

    A local woman is making the transition from working at a floral shop, to owning one that’s been in Great Falls for nearly 100 years. But, she couldn’t do it alone....

    A local woman is making the transition from working at a floral shop, to owning one that’s been in Great Falls for nearly 100 years. But, she couldn’t do it alone....

  • Echoz plans for a new STD clinic in their expansion

    Echoz plans for a new STD clinic in their expansion

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:41:14 GMT
    Montana’s department of health and human services says that STD’s are on the rise both here in the treasure state and across the nation. In Montana alone the rates of syphilis have tripled over the last few years. That’s why one local health clinic is hoping to help educate people about this issue. We met with Echoz Pregnancy Center today to find out about their new expansion and the possibility of a new STD clinic. Bonnie Mitchell is the CEO of Echoz and she...
    Montana’s department of health and human services says that STD’s are on the rise both here in the treasure state and across the nation. In Montana alone the rates of syphilis have tripled over the last few years. That’s why one local health clinic is hoping to help educate people about this issue. We met with Echoz Pregnancy Center today to find out about their new expansion and the possibility of a new STD clinic. Bonnie Mitchell is the CEO of Echoz and she...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.