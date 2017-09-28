Fire Restrictions Rescinded - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fire Restrictions Rescinded

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT -  Starting tomorrow at 12:01 a.m. all fire restrictions for federal, state, tribal, and county lands within the Helena and Great Falls Division of the Central Montana Zone will be rescinded, according to a press release from the Northern Rockies Coordinating Group.

The press release also list the counties that will remain in the fire restrictions and they are as follows:

  • Stage II: Treasure
  • Stage I: Hill, Blaine, Judith Basin, Fergus, Petroleum, Wheatland, Musselshell and Powder River.

