Help Grace Home celebrate its one year anniversary

The idea for the Grace Home, a transitional center for homeless veterans, has been years in the making and now they're getting ready to celebrate the one year anniversary of their opening...

Folks with the grace home and saint Vincent de Paul say it takes a lot of effort, time and money to keep the center running.

In order to do that an anniversary celebration will happen this weekend with proceeds from the event going directly back into the home.

“With any household you have household expenses, you know with 10 guys at all times plus a couple service dogs our expenses go up. So all the proceeds raised will be going right back to the grace home” says Jen Lehman.

The party runs Saturday from noon to four at the grace home on 5th avenue north.

