Man charged for July burglary

Great Falls, MT- Man facing charges after he allegedly stole $39,000 worth of personal property and caused approximately $3,800 in damage during a home burglary back in July.

On July 21st, 2017, GFPD Officers were dispatched to a Great Falls home that had been burglarized. Witnesses said they saw a U-Haul moving truck and dark colored SUV arrive at the house earlier that day. Three people were seen moving items out of the home and into the U-Haul. The victim told officers there was a broken window in the basement that could have been how the burglars got in the house.

Officers discovered the U-Haul had been discovered by someone who is only identified as RP in the police report. RP told GFPD he rented the U-Haul for a guy called "Mike" or "Big Mike" because "Mike" did not have a valid driver's license and RP owed him a favor.

The dark SUV observed at the scene was identified as a Ford Bronco driven by a man the report only identifies as NW. NW said Patrick Adams asked him for help moving out of his house and he mentioned Adams sometimes goes by the nickname "Mike" or "Big Mike." He told officers he agreed to help Adams move and met him at the U-Haul store. Then he followed Adams to the house where he helped Adams and his girlfriend move items out of the home.

NW told officers officers that while he was helping Adams, he began to notice a few things he found suspicious like a frame hanging on the wall with military medals in it, but he did not remember Adams serving in the military. He also noticed that Adam's girlfriend could not find her own way to the basement and seemed lost. NW found this odd because Adams had told him it was his house. NW decided to leave the house because of these observations.

According to the police report, Adams and his girlfriend stole an estimated $39,000 worth of personal property and caused approximately $3,800 in property damage.

Adams has prior convictions for felony Forgery in 2005 and 2010, felony Carrying a Concealed weapon, and misdemeanor possession of cocaine in South Carolina.

Patrick Adams is being charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.

