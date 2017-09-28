Governor Bullock talks state budget and how we can reduce cuts - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Governor Bullock talks state budget and how we can reduce cuts

Governor Steve Bullock sat down with us today to talk about the proposed state budget, and the cuts across the board could seriously impact many Montanans.

The governor says he can't do much of anything until a special session is held by legislators to determine how to rebalance the budget.

If every proposed cut goes through, jobs could be cut. So he's depending on finding a solution soon.

Montana’s proposed budget cuts affect a number of departments. Each would lose roughly 10 percent of its funding. Meaning the state in total has to cut 227 million dollars.

Between the difficult fire year and the legislature suggesting we make a bit more revenue than what actually came in, we are in a position now where I have to make some significant cuts.

Bullock says his hands are tied to cut certain departments.

“85% of the general fund budget, that area that I can cut, is either in education, it's in our department of health and human services which is everything from benefits to healthcare, or our department of corrections” says Bullock.

An example of a proposed cut is 11 percent of jobs in health fields will remain unfilled.

 The governor is calling on the legislature and local governments to help find a solution.

“I think the intent isn't to scare anyone, but the intent is to really say that these are services people really rely on and we have to find a path in a way that we can certainly, and responsibly, and carefully manage our budget. But not impact those services that Montanan's expect” says Bullock.

Bullock thinks they can work something out across the state to help with the budget.

“Now that's my desired hope that we can all come together and say, yeah we can make some cuts but we can also bring in some revenue in ways to just pay for those services” says Bullock.

Governor Bullock says he wants your input and your help before he and the legislature goes back to review the proposed budget before making a final decision on the cuts. You can leave input on balancedbudget.mt.gov

